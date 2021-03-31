Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) Sets New 52-Week High at $77.37

Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $77.37 and last traded at $77.37, with a volume of 520 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.40.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BIPC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion and a PE ratio of 52.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 14,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter.

About Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

