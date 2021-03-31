IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $212.35

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $212.35 and last traded at $211.04, with a volume of 552 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $210.46.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IEX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen cut IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on IDEX in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.40.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08.
In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $750,412.50. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IEX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,190,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 818,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,005,000 after purchasing an additional 186,357 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 332,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,181,000 after purchasing an additional 180,903 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 6,462.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 112,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,393,000 after purchasing an additional 110,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 206,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,144,000 after purchasing an additional 110,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.
About IDEX (NYSE:IEX)
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
