IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $212.35

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $212.35 and last traded at $211.04, with a volume of 552 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $210.46.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IEX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen cut IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on IDEX in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.40.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $614.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.26 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $750,412.50. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IEX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,190,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 818,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,005,000 after purchasing an additional 186,357 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 332,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,181,000 after purchasing an additional 180,903 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 6,462.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 112,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,393,000 after purchasing an additional 110,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 206,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,144,000 after purchasing an additional 110,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

About IDEX (NYSE:IEX)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

