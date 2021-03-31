U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $79.00

U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $79.00 and last traded at $78.09, with a volume of 7777 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.95.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on USCR. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on U.S. Concrete from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.57.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.
In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Roberts sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $268,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,295.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,600 shares of company stock valued at $300,636 over the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in U.S. Concrete during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Concrete during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in U.S. Concrete by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Concrete by 189.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in U.S. Concrete during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.
About U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR)
U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.
