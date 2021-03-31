U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $79.00

U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $79.00 and last traded at $78.09, with a volume of 7777 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.95.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on USCR. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on U.S. Concrete from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.57.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.93. U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $334.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Concrete, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Roberts sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $268,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,295.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,600 shares of company stock valued at $300,636 over the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in U.S. Concrete during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Concrete during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in U.S. Concrete by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Concrete by 189.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in U.S. Concrete during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR)

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

