Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Short Interest Update

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,280,000 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 12,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $2,392,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 520,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,901,772.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $214,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 195,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,372,727.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,324 shares of company stock valued at $6,222,772 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 43,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 132,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HALO traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.69. 6,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450,368. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 256.81 and a beta of 1.77. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $56.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.43. The company has a quick ratio of 16.36, a current ratio of 18.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $121.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.75 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. Analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HALO. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.15.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

