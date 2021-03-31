Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Short Interest Up 72.8% in March

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a growth of 72.8% from the February 28th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

GMDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Gamida Cell from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Gamida Cell from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Gamida Cell from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Gamida Cell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

GMDA traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.16. The company had a trading volume of 37 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,081. The stock has a market cap of $197.64 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 2.03. Gamida Cell has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.63.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.34). Analysts anticipate that Gamida Cell will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 14,015 shares during the period. McAdam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a nicotinamide expanded hematopoietic stem cells and differentiated immune cells, including T cells that is in Phase 3 studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

