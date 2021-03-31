Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Short Interest Up 72.8% in March

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a growth of 72.8% from the February 28th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
GMDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Gamida Cell from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Gamida Cell from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Gamida Cell from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Gamida Cell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.60.
GMDA traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.16. The company had a trading volume of 37 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,081. The stock has a market cap of $197.64 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 2.03. Gamida Cell has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.63.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 14,015 shares during the period. McAdam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000.
About Gamida Cell
Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a nicotinamide expanded hematopoietic stem cells and differentiated immune cells, including T cells that is in Phase 3 studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with severe aplastic anemia.
