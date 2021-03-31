Ghost Tree Capital LLC Buys 4,444 Shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)

Ghost Tree Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 810,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,444 shares during the quarter. Verona Pharma makes up 1.2% of Ghost Tree Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Ghost Tree Capital LLC owned about 6.15% of Verona Pharma worth $5,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $187,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $340,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 98,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 11,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,240,000. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Verona Pharma news, CFO Mark W. Hahn sold 26,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $30,469.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 43,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $49,466.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,920 shares of company stock worth $90,629.

VRNA traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $7.74. The company had a trading volume of 106 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,483. Verona Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $3.44 and a fifty-two week high of $15.71. The stock has a market cap of $101.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.75 and its 200 day moving average is $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.19). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verona Pharma plc will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. Its product candidate, ensifentrine (RPL554), is an inhaled, dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4 that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound.

