Ghost Tree Capital LLC Buys 925,000 Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Ghost Tree Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) by 217.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 925,000 shares during the period. Syndax Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 6.2% of Ghost Tree Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Ghost Tree Capital LLC owned approximately 3.30% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals worth $30,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 363.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 5,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNDX traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.27. The company had a trading volume of 6,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,947. The company has a quick ratio of 11.71, a current ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.72 and a 52-week high of $27.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.80.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,656.63% and a negative return on equity of 77.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. B. Riley began coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Syndax Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.83.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates are entinostat that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 in Phase I/II clinical trial inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

