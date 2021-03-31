50,000 Shares in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Purchased by Ghost Tree Capital LLC

Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 241.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors own 14.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptevo Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of Aptevo Therapeutics stock traded up $1.85 on Wednesday, hitting $30.05. 788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,899. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 7.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.75. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.44.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.