Ghost Tree Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Ghost Tree Capital LLC reduced its stake in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225,000 shares during the quarter. Immunovant accounts for 2.9% of Ghost Tree Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Ghost Tree Capital LLC’s holdings in Immunovant were worth $13,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Immunovant by 48.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 20,967 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Immunovant by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 37,857 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Immunovant by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,529,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,191,000 after buying an additional 1,226,550 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Immunovant in the 3rd quarter valued at $910,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Immunovant by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. 40.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IMVT. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Immunovant from $52.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immunovant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Immunovant from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMVT traded up $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.04. 6,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,631,768. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a PE ratio of -11.63. Immunovant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $53.75.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

