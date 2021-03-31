Neutrino System Base Token 1-Day Volume Tops $53,506.00 (NSBT)

Neutrino System Base Token (CURRENCY:NSBT) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. Neutrino System Base Token has a total market capitalization of $255,020.38 and $53,506.00 worth of Neutrino System Base Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Neutrino System Base Token has traded 29.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Neutrino System Base Token token can currently be purchased for about $2.19 or 0.00016176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded 519,063.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00062261 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $172.12 or 0.00292389 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00006836 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $528.87 or 0.00898417 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00048874 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.56 or 0.00080801 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00031777 BTC.

Neutrino System Base Token launched on March 3rd, 2020. Neutrino System Base Token’s total supply is 116,501 tokens. Neutrino System Base Token’s official message board is t.me/neutrino_protocol_news . Neutrino System Base Token’s official website is neutrino.at . Neutrino System Base Token’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto

