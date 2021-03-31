Avalanche Achieves Market Cap of $3.68 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 31st. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for $28.77 or 0.00048874 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion and approximately $209.58 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Avalanche has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded 519,063.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00062261 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.12 or 0.00292389 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00006836 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $528.87 or 0.00898417 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.56 or 0.00080801 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00031777 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche’s total supply is 382,124,869 coins and its circulating supply is 127,958,834 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about

Buying and Selling Avalanche

