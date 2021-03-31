IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $959,000 Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

IHT Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,983 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NLY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.06.

NLY stock opened at $8.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $9.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.57 and its 200-day moving average is $8.03.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. The business had revenue of $432.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Annaly Capital Management’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.00%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

