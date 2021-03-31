DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Sold by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP trimmed its position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 60.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,117 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in DISH Network by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in DISH Network in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DISH Network in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 541.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 12.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH opened at $35.87 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. DISH Network Co. has a 12-month low of $18.07 and a 12-month high of $39.24. The company has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.49. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. DISH Network’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of DISH Network in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on DISH Network from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DISH Network from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.45.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

