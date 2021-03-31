Financial Architects Inc Sells 547 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Financial Architects Inc lowered its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,042.5% during the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 9,959,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,607,000 after purchasing an additional 9,642,566 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14,685.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,140,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,915,000 after acquiring an additional 8,085,447 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,828,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,057,953,000 after acquiring an additional 7,973,660 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,513,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018,077 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,488.4% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,369,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $174,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.10. 189,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,615,672. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.08. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $32.62 and a 12 month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

