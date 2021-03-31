12,842 Shares in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Purchased by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,556,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,111,000 after buying an additional 854,146 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 974.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,146,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,334 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 301,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,533,000 after purchasing an additional 54,585 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 587.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 182,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 155,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 138,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 26,571 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,672. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.04 and a 1-year high of $28.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.89.

