Circle Wealth Management LLC Invests $208,000 in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Circle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRSP stock traded up $6.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359,471. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $38.10 and a 12 month high of $220.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.34 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.77.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.23). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. The business had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 million. On average, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 EPS for the current year.

CRSP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $91.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JMP Securities started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. CRISPR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.94.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total transaction of $4,273,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,372,659.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total value of $4,020,606.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,564,813.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,874 shares of company stock valued at $19,309,856 over the last 90 days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

