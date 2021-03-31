Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,319 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NIKE news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.89.

NYSE NKE traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,292,374. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.32 and a 200 day moving average of $134.36. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $77.16 and a one year high of $147.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.77 billion, a PE ratio of 75.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

