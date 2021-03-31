Circle Wealth Management LLC Has $359,000 Stake in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Element Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

In other news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total transaction of $531,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,273.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita Pramoda sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $1,634,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,521.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,834 shares of company stock valued at $3,153,890 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Health Catalyst stock traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, reaching $47.23. 1,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,460. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.59 and a 52 week high of $55.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.90 and a 200 day moving average of $41.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.23. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 48.17% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $53.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.21 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HCAT shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.53.

Health Catalyst Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Read More: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.