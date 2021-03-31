Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Shares Bought by Circle Wealth Management LLC

Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 184.5% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,404 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 2,913.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 13,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $317,435.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,942.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TDS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.71. 2,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262,919. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $24.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a boost from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently 67.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TDS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $42.50 to $38.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

