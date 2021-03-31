Circle Wealth Management LLC Sells 700 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Circle Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Energizer were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Energizer in the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Energizer by 6.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energizer in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Energizer by 1,157.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 189,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after buying an additional 173,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Energizer by 25.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 293,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,469,000 after buying an additional 59,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert V. Vitale purchased 2,500 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.11 per share, for a total transaction of $105,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,399.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne purchased 3,000 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.98 per share, with a total value of $125,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,754,702.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ENR traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.67. The stock had a trading volume of 701 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,439. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $53.19.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $846.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.09 million. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 42.70% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

ENR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist upped their target price on Energizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup lowered Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Energizer from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energizer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.23.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

