Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,100,951 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,717 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $78,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Amdocs by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Amdocs by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX traded down $4.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.90. 28,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,609. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $51.61 and a 52 week high of $82.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.93. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

