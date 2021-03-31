First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,100 shares, a decrease of 29.7% from the February 28th total of 167,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 285,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

FPXI traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.83. 150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,284. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.51 and a 200 day moving average of $67.16. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $35.11 and a 12-month high of $79.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Proequities Inc. boosted its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.