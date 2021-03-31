Axie Infinity Hits Market Capitalization of $264.25 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 31st. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for approximately $6.12 or 0.00010401 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $264.25 million and $102.59 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 49.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00021002 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00046772 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $378.78 or 0.00644265 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00067761 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00026750 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

AXS is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,213,284 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com . Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

