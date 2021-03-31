Opus (OPT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $727,279.90

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. Over the last seven days, Opus has traded 91.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Opus has a market capitalization of $727,279.90 and $160.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opus token can now be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00021002 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00046772 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.78 or 0.00644265 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00067761 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00026750 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Opus Token Profile

OPT is a token. It launched on July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org . Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

