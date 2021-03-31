Ditto (DITTO) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $163,758.00

Ditto (CURRENCY:DITTO) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 31st. Over the last seven days, Ditto has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. One Ditto token can currently be bought for about $1.03 or 0.00001754 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ditto has a total market cap of $2.65 million and approximately $163,758.00 worth of Ditto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded 522,344.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00062479 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.96 or 0.00285684 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00006837 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $529.53 or 0.00900662 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00048843 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.33 or 0.00080500 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00031834 BTC.

Ditto’s total supply is 2,570,142 tokens. Ditto’s official website is ditto.money . Ditto’s official message board is dittomoney.medium.com

