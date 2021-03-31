Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $65.00 price target on the airline’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.45% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Amid coronavirus-led suppressed air-travel demand, Southwest Airlines incurred adjusted net loss of $3.5 billion in 2020. Total revenues dropped 59.7% in the year with 63.1% decline in passenger revenues. Rising coronavirus cases further hurt travel demand in January. Additionally, the airline’s cash burn forecast for the first quarter of 2021 is bleak. Cash burn is expected to be $14 million per day in the first quarter, worse than $12 million in fourth-quarter 2020. However, cost-reduction efforts and modest fuel prices are partly offsetting the revenue declines. Southwest Airlines’ sound liquidity position is encouraging. Under the Payroll Support Program Extension agreement, the airline received $1.7 billion this year. Due to these tailwinds, shares of Southwest Airlines have outperformed its industry over the past six months.”

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LUV. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.10.

Shares of NYSE LUV traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.06. The company had a trading volume of 55,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,286,225. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.16 and its 200-day moving average is $47.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. Southwest Airlines has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $62.76.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $30,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,234.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tammy Romo sold 3,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $191,761.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,685,457.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,340 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 17,791 shares of the airline’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 136,669 shares of the airline’s stock worth $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 36,733 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 317,848 shares of the airline’s stock worth $12,572,000 after purchasing an additional 51,948 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 60,853 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares during the period. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southwest Airlines (LUV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.