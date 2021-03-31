Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Purchased by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Permit Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CABO stock traded down $7.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,763.45. 88 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,133. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,902.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,955.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27. Cable One, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,482.05 and a 12-month high of $2,326.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Cable One’s payout ratio is 29.90%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CABO. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cable One in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price target on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,995.00.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

