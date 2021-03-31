WMS Partners LLC Invests $278,000 in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,360 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. WMS Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Beazer Homes USA at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BZH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 32,272 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 259,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 28,295 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 425,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,451,000 after acquiring an additional 153,348 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 748.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 75,951 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

In related news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $210,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 178,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,193.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BZH traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.19. 983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 13.03 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $21.86. The company has a market cap of $662.06 million, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.89.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $428.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.30 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beazer Homes USA Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

