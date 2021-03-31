Truist Financial Corp Sells 31,373 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,717 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 31,373 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.10% of Intuit worth $96,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,561,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,179,575,000 after purchasing an additional 557,239 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,773,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,573,057,000 after purchasing an additional 527,143 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,227,281,000 after purchasing an additional 245,406 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,504,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,330,997,000 after acquiring an additional 152,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Intuit by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,034,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,152,471,000 after acquiring an additional 41,999 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $10.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $383.87. 10,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,487,413. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.55 and a 12-month high of $423.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $392.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $362.31. The firm has a market cap of $105.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $113,010.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 315 shares in the company, valued at $119,457.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,327 shares of company stock worth $1,326,648 in the last three months. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTU. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.05.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

