BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stake Lifted by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 142,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,351 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $102,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,698,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,998,176,000 after acquiring an additional 31,741 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,755,598,000 after buying an additional 611,071 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,388,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,723,239,000 after buying an additional 72,109 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,021,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,458,265,000 after buying an additional 56,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 902,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $651,279,000 after buying an additional 98,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $4.37 on Wednesday, hitting $753.63. 1,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,596. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $718.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $679.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $401.90 and a 12-month high of $788.00. The company has a market cap of $115.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.34 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total value of $2,046,716.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total transaction of $2,341,694.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,418 shares of company stock worth $29,492,515. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $709.08.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

