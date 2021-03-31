Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Grows Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 326,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $18,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,107,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $996,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500,035 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,124,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $415,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,826 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,534,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,700,000 after purchasing an additional 18,926 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,288,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $366,393,000 after purchasing an additional 51,200 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,018,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $350,652,000 after purchasing an additional 876,362 shares during the period. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Redburn Partners upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.48.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $65.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $85.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.44. The stock has a market cap of $81.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 46.25%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

