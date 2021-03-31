Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Takes Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IGSB. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

NASDAQ:IGSB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.69. 6,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,367,304. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.81 and its 200-day moving average is $54.99. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.78 and a twelve month high of $55.30.

