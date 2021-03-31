IHT Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in CME Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in CME Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in CME Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in CME Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total transaction of $2,151,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,600,047. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.46, for a total transaction of $308,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,826.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $4,528,390. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.38.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $204.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $73.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $201.24 and its 200 day moving average is $181.36. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.89 and a 52 week high of $216.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.94%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

