Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Buys New Position in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,736 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Special Opportunities Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPE. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Special Opportunities Fund by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 228,816 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 69,454 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Special Opportunities Fund by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 65,980 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000.

Shares of SPE stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 858 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,459. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.73 and a 200-day moving average of $13.53. Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $15.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%.

Special Opportunities Fund Profile

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

