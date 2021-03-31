Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Acquires 5,403 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 300.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 94,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 67,854 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 289.3% during the fourth quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,096,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,996,000 after buying an additional 815,044 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 432.6% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 5,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 278.8% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 22,740 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.11. 41,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,408,769. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $39.13 and a 12-month high of $67.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.72.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

