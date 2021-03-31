Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,852 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,789 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in South State were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of South State by 211.7% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,064,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,885 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in South State during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,749,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in South State in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,531,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of South State by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,380,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,023,000 after buying an additional 325,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of South State during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,201,000. 76.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SSB traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.46. 3,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,893. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.59. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.25 and a beta of 1.08. South State Co. has a twelve month low of $40.42 and a twelve month high of $93.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $363.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.30 million. South State had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 8.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that South State Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. South State’s payout ratio is 33.39%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SSB. Raymond James downgraded South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Truist raised their target price on shares of South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.60.

In related news, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $438,050.00. Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 5,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $411,136.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,799,105.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,102 shares of company stock valued at $4,531,377. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

