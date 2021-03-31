Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,204 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,582,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,017,000 after buying an additional 274,703 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth $80,009,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 1,470.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,815,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699,551 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,780,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,545,000 after acquiring an additional 300,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,462,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,952,000 after acquiring an additional 93,337 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HIW shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Highwoods Properties from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.38.

Shares of NYSE:HIW traded down $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.10. 3,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,952. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.18 and a 12 month high of $45.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $179.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.61 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 43.16%. Highwoods Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 57.66%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

