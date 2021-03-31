Financial Architects Inc Increases Stock Holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 156.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $147,000.

BATS NULG traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.03. The stock had a trading volume of 65,727 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.06 and a 200 day moving average of $55.13. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $26.91 and a 52-week high of $34.04.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.