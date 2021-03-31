United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 179.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 105,223 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $15,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,518,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,651 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,418,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,938 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,561,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,561,000 after purchasing an additional 423,576 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,843,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,741,000 after purchasing an additional 398,703 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,554,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,370,000 after purchasing an additional 338,582 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $4,554,500.00. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PAYX. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $99.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $101.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.67%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

