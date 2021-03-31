Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Purchased by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 51.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,959,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,933,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,156,000 after buying an additional 798,631 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,149,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,880,000 after buying an additional 501,561 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 16.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,056,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,650,000 after acquiring an additional 435,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,857,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,625,000 after purchasing an additional 306,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $166.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.50. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $73.73 and a 12 month high of $169.47.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 37.05%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TT. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.59.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $738,672.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,449.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $402,776.92. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

