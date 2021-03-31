Advisor Partners LLC Lowers Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Advisor Partners LLC lessened its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GIS. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 183.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,137,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,307,000 after buying an additional 2,679,622 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of General Mills by 14,091.2% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 943,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,490,000 after buying an additional 937,067 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of General Mills by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,274,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,923,000 after buying an additional 708,687 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of General Mills by 453.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 863,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,763,000 after buying an additional 707,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $30,838,000. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,629,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,641,880.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $305,116.89. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.27.

GIS opened at $61.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 56.51%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

