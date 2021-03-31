10,250 Shares in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Acquired by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTGC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 4,594 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 261,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 56,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 6,185 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,402,000 after buying an additional 154,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. 28.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HTGC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Hercules Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.08.

Shares of HTGC opened at $16.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.81 and a 200 day moving average of $13.81. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $16.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $75.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.59 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 42.72%. Hercules Capital’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.78%.

In other news, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 923,086 shares in the company, valued at $14,584,758.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,956.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

