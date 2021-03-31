Truvestments Capital LLC Makes New $77,000 Investment in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $101.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.17 and a 200-day moving average of $90.47. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $67.16 and a 1-year high of $102.04.

