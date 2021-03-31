Twinbeech Capital LP Buys Shares of 51,002 Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 51,002 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,967 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 26,786 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 162,745 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,123 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

JNPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.06.

JNPR stock opened at $25.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.08. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.45 and a 1-year high of $27.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $247,500.00. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,215 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $155,685.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 151,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,783,852.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,132. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.