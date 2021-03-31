Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $462.65 Million

Analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) will report $462.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Trip.com Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $448.77 million and the highest is $475.71 million. Trip.com Group posted sales of $669.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Trip.com Group will report full-year sales of $3.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.17 billion to $5.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Trip.com Group.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.47. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $761.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

TCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.50 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.93.

Trip.com Group stock opened at $39.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Trip.com Group has a 52-week low of $21.53 and a 52-week high of $45.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.15. The firm has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.26 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCOM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,360,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331,750 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,324,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,683,151 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,924,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,787,000 after acquiring an additional 698,027 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,526,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,141,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,070,000 after acquiring an additional 228,269 shares during the last quarter.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

