Truvestments Capital LLC Invests $89,000 in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 215.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,115,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,602,000 after acquiring an additional 24,675,148 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 568.7% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,796,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,945 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,833,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 865.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,161,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,879,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $46.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.37. The firm has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

VIAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research cut shares of ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.48.

In other ViacomCBS news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,854.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

