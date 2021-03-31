Truvestments Capital LLC Buys Shares of 2,411 ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VIAC. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Kings Point Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 529.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

VIAC opened at $46.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.78 and its 200-day moving average is $44.37. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $101.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

In related news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,854.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VIAC shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barrington Research cut shares of ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.48.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

