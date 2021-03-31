Truvestments Capital LLC Invests $62,000 in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 517 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 5.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in AMETEK by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 18,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMETEK alerts:

In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total value of $89,858.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,079.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total value of $1,648,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,520,833.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $4,670,688. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AME opened at $127.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.02 and a 1-year high of $129.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.88.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.09%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AME. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AMETEK from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.