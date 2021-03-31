IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $959,000 Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

IHT Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,983 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 51.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,304,000 after buying an additional 653,996 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 89.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 95,927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Argus started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.06.

NLY stock opened at $8.72 on Wednesday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $9.02. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.57 and its 200-day moving average is $8.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. The company had revenue of $432.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.09%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

