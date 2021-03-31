28,100 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Purchased by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 449.7% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 54,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 44,749 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 177,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 146,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.75. 148,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,994,354. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.41. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $32.26 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.